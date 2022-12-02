One person found dead in Truckee house fire

One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, 2022, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity. Once identification can be confirmed and next-of-kin notification is made, the name will be released. The fire remains under investigation by the Truckee FireProtection District, Cal Fire and the California State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The Truckee Fire Protection District was dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to a report of a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a single-family residence with heavy fire throughout the structure, which had already partially collapsed. The house sustained major fire damage and is a total loss. Firefighters later located the deceased inside the structure.

Agencies of assist at the incident were Cal Fire, Olympic Valley Fire Department, CHP and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, mutual aid from the neighboring agencies ensured emergency service coverage for the Truckee Fire District. At the scene, residents of the neighborhood assisted firefighters and cleared snow from a nearby fire hydrant using a small snow removal machine.

The Truckee Fire Protection District reminds everyone to have a working smoke alarm in their home. Have an escape plan, practice it and prepare touse it in the event of any fire.