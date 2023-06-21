Nevada City Ballet Academy will hold its 18th Annual performance on Wednesday, June 28. Join us for a trip to a variety of Destinations, with no passport required!
Studio Director Krista Pagan has choreographed 28 dances inspired by a variety of regions from around the world. In addition to these pieces, her advanced students have also choreographed two dances that will be performed.
“Destinations” celebrates the diversity and beauty of the different cultures and regions from around the globe by using music and costumes inspired by the areas they are referencing but with a Ballet twist added to all of the dances.
Local dancers ranging in age from 3 to 19 will take part in this colorful, diverse and energetic performance. The students began learning choreography last summer and have spent hours training for their special night. Their dedication and commitment has resulted in an absolutely beautiful show that should not be missed.
Destinations will be held on Wednesday, 28th at the Don Baggett Theater. This one-night-only show will begin at 6:30pm.