‘One more opportunity’: Youth lacrosse club fundraising for new high school teams

Local youth club Gold Country Lacrosse — or Gold Country Stampede — is fundraising in support of the first season of lacrosse at Nevada Union High School, according to Gold Country Stampede President Michelle Bacon.

The youth lacrosse club, which has operated in Nevada County for 15 years, has offered recreational lacrosse competition for the K-12 age range.

Over the years, said Bacon, children in this club generally competed against other recreational lacrosse clubs — from Chico and Redding to the Bay Area, as well as the Sacramento area. However, she explained, many of these programs’ high school-aged participants have transitioned into playing and competing through their high schools.

In February 2020, said Bacon, lacrosse was approved as an addition to the spring sports which students could compete in at Nevada Union High School.

While the pandemic put this plan on hold last year, she said, Gold Country Lacrosse is now in a renewed push to make the upcoming spring season at the high school a reality.





According to Bacon, while Gold Country Stampede previously included both Nevada Union and Bear River high school students, only the former has approved adding lacrosse to its list of spring sports. This has brought the group of 25 which would have played with Gold Country Stampede down to 16 participants who plan on playing at Nevada Union High School.

“This year, that’s why we’re raising funds,” said Bacon. She explained that, while Nevada Union High School will allot a budget to its boys and girls’ lacrosse teams in the future, the teams were not a part of the school budget which had already been approved for this academic year, meaning Gold Country Stampede will be paying up-front for uniforms and equipment needed for the upcoming season.

FILL THE HELMET

Bacon said students and parents from the program will be holding a “Fill the Helmet” fundraiser, asking for donations in the parking lots of local grocery stores — Raley’s and Safeway in Grass Valley — and the Fowler Center. She said Tuesday that the ongoing fundraiser would be in those locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, although shifts at other times may be added through December depending on sign-ups from organization members.

As of Tuesday, the organization had approximately $7,000 of its $15,000 fundraising goal, according to Bacon. She said the biggest expenses will be equipment such as balls and cages, as well as uniforms, and that she is aiming to order these later this month so that the teams have them in time for a spring season.

While Gold Country Stampede’s participants who attend Nevada Union High School will begin participating in lacrosse through their school, it will continue to offer recreational lacrosse for children up to 8th grade. Registration for this age group’s spring season remains open through Jan. 1, said Bacon.

“Our youth program is thriving,” said Bacon. Last year, she said, the program had over 120 children participate, and added girls’ lacrosse.

On the Nevada Union High School teams’ upcoming first season, Bacon said that the addition of these teams is “a huge, amazing thing for the community” as lacrosse becomes common across high schools in surrounding areas.

“It’s just one more opportunity for kids to find something that they like and want to try.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com