One more day: Interfaith Food Ministry adds Saturday to its list of weekly food distribution dates
Interfaith Food Ministry is adding weekly Saturday food distributions.
The ministry, at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, has seen the need for its services grow over the past several months. Some 150 families a day, or 450 families a week, have grown to 210 families a day, or 630 a week, a news release states.
“This is a massive 40% increase in demand for our services,” the release states.
According to the ministry, people tell its workers that rising prices have led them to the food bank, saving them money on groceries. It’s also led to longer wait times in the drive-thru and more strain on the ministry’s volunteers.
The weekly 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday distribution events are overwhelmed, which led Interfaith Food Ministry to add Saturday to the list.
“Starting on September 3, IFM will begin holding food distribution events every Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” the release states. “Our hope is that some families currently coming on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will now choose to come in on Saturdays instead, where they are likely to see shorter lines and wait times.”
People can help by volunteering to distribute food from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. People also can donate. Learn more at interfaithfoodministry.org or by calling 530-273-8132.
Source: Interfaith Food Ministry
Praise in the Mountains returns to Penn Valley
The annual Praise in the Mountains music festival is almost here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.