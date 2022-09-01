One more day: Interfaith Food Ministry adds Saturday to its list of weekly food distribution dates

A large squash grown at Interfaith Food Ministry’s Nevada City garden is ready to be distributed to a family during a food giveaway this week at the Henderson Street location in Grass Valley. The food ministry plans to hold a food distribution each Saturday of the week to help ease demand.

Photo: Elias Funez

Interfaith Food Ministry is adding weekly Saturday food distributions.

The ministry, at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, has seen the need for its services grow over the past several months. Some 150 families a day, or 450 families a week, have grown to 210 families a day, or 630 a week, a news release states.

“This is a massive 40% increase in demand for our services,” the release states.

According to the ministry, people tell its workers that rising prices have led them to the food bank, saving them money on groceries. It’s also led to longer wait times in the drive-thru and more strain on the ministry’s volunteers.

Volunteers help load shopping carts full of groceries selected for each family that comes through Interfaith Food Ministry looking for food.

Photo: Elias Funez

The weekly 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday distribution events are overwhelmed, which led Interfaith Food Ministry to add Saturday to the list.

“Starting on September 3, IFM will begin holding food distribution events every Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” the release states. “Our hope is that some families currently coming on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will now choose to come in on Saturdays instead, where they are likely to see shorter lines and wait times.”

People can help by volunteering to distribute food from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. People also can donate. Learn more at interfaithfoodministry.org or by calling 530-273-8132.

Volunteers first organize the food orders for each family that comes through this week at Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso explains some of the challenges in providing food to people in need this week at the group’s Henderson Street location in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

An AbleCarts home delivery order from Interfaith Food Ministry is loaded during Wednesday’s food distribution day.

Photo: Elias Funez

Paper bags stocked full of fresh, green produce await distribution to people during a recent drive-thru food distribution held at Interfaith Food Ministry. The group plans to hold a distribution day every Saturday of the month to help ease the strain on distribution supply and volunteers.

Photo: Elias Funez

Source: Interfaith Food Ministry