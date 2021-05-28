 One minor injury in 4-vehicle rollover collision | TheUnion.com
One minor injury in 4-vehicle rollover collision

Elias Funez
  

A shaken up pit bull is held by a police chaplain along Highway 49 just north of Nevada City after a rollover vehicle collision that involved four vehicles Friday afternoon. The driver of a white Honda SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash and was reassured that she would be reunited with her dog while being taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

