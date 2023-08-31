Staff Writer
In 1976, Carol Menaker and fellow jurors convicted black prison inmate Freddy Burton of the murder of a white prison warden in Philadelphia’s infamous Holmesburg Prison.
In her new book, “The Worst Thing We’ve Ever Done”, Menaker comes to terms with how her youth, naïveté, and white privilege may have unknowingly led her to an unfair verdict.
Menaker, who now resides in Nevada County, will be reading from her book, signing, and speaking with audience members on Saturday, September 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Bookseller, 107 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.
As high-profile cases sometimes require, Menaker and the other jurors were sequestered from the outside world for three weeks, from the time they were selected through the duration of the trial.
“From the moment I was selected I was sent to a hotel in Philadelphia,” Menaker said. “I felt alone, afraid, frustrated, and desperate to get back to her family and life.”
Freddy Burton had been a revolutionary and the crime that landed him in Holmesburg Prison in the first place was not revealed to Menaker until the trial was over.
“They give you the defense’s story, the prosecution’s story, and the judge’s instructions,” Menaker said. “At the time of the trial, I didn’t know why Mr. Burton was in prison in the first place.”
Burton was in prison for killing a police officer, according to Menaker who researched the media reports from 1976.
Freddy Burton’s case was embedded in the culture of the decade in which his original crimes were committed, according to Menaker.
“If you’re a person of color on trial, the system can work against you each step of the way,” Menaker said. “If you are on a jury and you have strong beliefs, you need to understand why you have that belief.”
Each juror’s decision is often based on the personal worldview they bring with them to the courtroom, according to Menaker.
“There is a point in the book where I describe what my life was like growing up very privileged,” Menaker said. “I thought everybody in America lived like this. That’s how naive I was.”
Deep-seated privilege can make people blind to the oppression of others, according to Menaker.
“It’s a responsibility that we have, to know why we hold certain beliefs we have about certain people. Are they legitimate? How much should they come into play when serving on a jury?” Menaker said.
Skilled attorneys who stack their decks of evidence, and district attorneys who want to win trials are part of the injustice that Menaker describes.
“The Worst Thing We’ve Ever Done: One Juror’s Reckoning with Racial Injustice” is partly a memoir and partly an examination of the justice system.
Menaker describes the intimidation from other jurors who wanted the trial to end, and how as a 24-year-old woman, she may have acquiesced to the pressures from the group. Menaker said.
“If I knew then what I know now, I’d like to think I would have created a hung jury,” Menker said. “Being on a jury is a phenomenal responsibility.”
More than forty years later, Burton remains incarcerated.
Menaker says she can no longer be certain of what happened in the warden’s office that day.
Like so many others in the post-George Floyd era, she is working hard to raise awareness of the unconscious and systemic biases embedded in our criminal justice system.
“The system created this scenario,” Menaker said, quoting Jennifer Thompson who founded an organization called Healing Justice.
Thompson began Healing Justice based on her personal experience as a crime survivor whose case was overturned more than a decade after the trial and conviction when DNA evidence proved that the wrong man had been convicted.
Menaker clarified that when saying “system,” she meant “society.”
“When people talk about systemic things… It tends to be a red flag for some people,” Menaker said. “They think of reparations and things like that.”
Menaker goes on to say that systemic injustice is created by a “world designed by a certain set of people with their own view of what the world was supposed to look like.”
Burton is in his 70s now and Menaker has communicated with him through Zoom meetings. She hopes to advocate for him to be moved to a more comfortable and appropriate setting to live out his years.
She also built a bond of friendship with a woman who served on the jury with her.
So many circumstances unfolded years after the trial but the experience did not leave Menaker’s conscience.
“I wrote this book because I needed to understand what happened to me. I’m talking about it because I want readers to learn from my experience,” Menaker said.
To contact Carol Menaker email carol.menaker@gmail.com or learn more at http://www.carolmenaker.com.