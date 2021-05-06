One guilty, two not guilty pleas in cases of Aug. 9 protest

One of the men facing assault charges in connection with the Aug. 9 Black Lives Matter demonstration in Nevada City that turned violent has pleaded guilty, records show.

The other two have entered not guilty pleas, and await trial.

Randy Bennett Matheson, 48, pleaded guilty on March 15 to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. His plea was part of a negotiated resolution between prosecutors and Matheson’s defense attorney, Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Matheson will be on court probation for one year, will have to attend anger management classes, and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. Matheson is also prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years. He will not face any time in jail as a part of the plea deal, Newell added.

Matheson was accused of sucker-punching or slapping a man on the face during the Aug. 9 protest. While he was not arrested at the scene, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Matheson on Sept. 9, records show.

James Steven Smith, 40, and Joseph Alves, 48, have both pleaded not guilty to their charges. Both will face a trial by jury, barring any change of plea or negotiated resolution before then, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Smith is facing one felony charge of assault likely to produce bodily injury and one felony count of robbery, both in connection with the Aug. 9 protest.

Smith allegedly body-slammed a 36-year-old man, and threw him to the ground during the demonstrations, according to the District Attorney’s Office. In a separate incident that occurred that same day, Smith apparently took a cell phone from a 50-year-old woman, and dropped it down a sewer. Both victims have testified during the proceedings against Smith, according to prosecutors.

Smith was described by former Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis as “one of the primary aggressors” during the violence that broke out at the BLM event.

STRONG CASE

Newell said the prosecution’s case against Smith is particularly strong, given apparent video evidence of the incidents and numerous witnesses of Smith’s actions.

“It’s not as much a whodunit case (with Smith) at this point as much as a question of what’s a just and fair solution for all parties involved,” Newell said.

According to Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, prosecutors have made multiple plea offers to Smith, but all offers have involved prison time. In Smith’s case, the prosecution is seeking a stiffer sentence, due to the multiple felonies involved in the case as well as Smith’s criminal history prior to this incident, Walsh said.

Smith’s attorney, Brian H. Getz, issued a brief statement when asked to comment on his client’s case, maintaining that Smith does not intend to take a plea deal.

“We entered a not plea guilty denying the charges, and we expect to maintain that position. We’re not anticipating change of plea,” Getz said.

If convicted, Smith could face up to six years in state prison, according to Walsh.

Smith’s next court date is a judicial conference on May 17, which will officially be his last opportunity to ask for a negotiated plea agreement before a trial, according to Newell.

Alves pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault. He is accused of confronting a BLM protestor and forcibly ripping a sign out of their hands, reports state.

In Alves’ case, the prosecution is seeking a more lenient penalty due to the relatively low level of violence involved in the crime, Newell said. Instead of jail time, Newell expressed that his office would most likely push for a sentence involving community service.

Alves’ attorney could not be reached for comment. His next court date is a pretrial conference on May 24, records show.

The prosecution of the three men highlights the county’s determination to punish those who instigate violence at protests, Walsh expressed.

“From our standpoint this is all really about people being able to peacefully protest for any position. Folks should be allowed to peacefully protest without being bullied or harassed,” Walsh said.

He added that his office is not taking any political stance in prosecuting such cases, but rather the goal is to penalize those who cause violence at rallies regardless of their political affiliation. Walsh pointed at examples in the past year, such as cases involving violence against Back the Blue protesters at previous rallies, as demonstrating the District Attorney Office’s commitment to serving equal justice in every such situation.

“In some incidents we’ve seen people committing crimes against people at Back the Blue rallies, and we prosecuted those aggressively, and in this case we saw people bullying and being aggressive at a Black Lives Matter rally. We’re not trying to take political stances on these issues with our prosecutions,” he said.

A date has not been set for the trials of either Smith or Alves.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com