UPDATE: Driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 49 identified

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s fatal collision on Highway 49 in Auburn has been identified as Tyler William Burk, 21, of Auburn, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff Department.

“The Coroner’s Office is investigating the possibility Burk suffered a medical event prior to the crash,” the tweet stated.

The decedent from yesterday’s fatal auto collision on Hwy 49 at Cramer Rd has been identified as Tyler William Burk, 21, of Auburn. The Coroner’s Office is investigating the possibility Burk suffered a medical event prior to the crash. @CHPAuburn is investigating the collision. pic.twitter.com/NGYmX7mb2x — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 5, 2019

Initial Story:

A man driving a Volkswagen sedan was reported by witnesses to be driving at least 80 mph and swerving on Highway 49 before he crashed head-on into a truck, leading to his death and causing a chain reaction that injured another driver Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol Officer David Martinez said.

That driver was northbound on Highway 49 — near Cramer Road, south of the Nevada County line — shortly before 1 p.m. between 80 to 85 mph in the middle turning lane while passing traffic. He then swerved into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 truck head-on. The Volkswagen then swerved sideways into the southbound lane and was broadsided by an Acura RDX being driven by Richard Leader, 74, of Auburn, Martinez said.

The Volkswagen driver was killed on impact, Martinez said. Leader was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

