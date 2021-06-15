One dead, one injured, after plane crashes just minutes after takeoff in Martis Valley

One man died and another was injured after a private aircraft that took off from the Truckee Tahoe Airport crashed Tuesday morning in Martis Valley, authorities said.

The identities of the men haven’t been released. The man who died was apparently the airplane’s pilot, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft crashed around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, close to the 13000 block of Snowshoe Thompson Circle in Martis Valley. The pilot died at the scene, while the other man was transported via helicopter to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, a press release from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District states.

The plane, identified as a single-engine Cirrus SR20, crashed five to 10 minutes after takeoff, according to Placer Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft apparently nosedived into the ground, according to a description of the incident, and the plane’s ballistic parachute was deployed prior to the crash.





The scene of the crash has not yet been cleared. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will arrive today to further assess the incident and determine the cause of the crash, Resendes said.

Information from the FAA’s Aircraft Registry states that the crashed plan was first certified for flight by safety inspectors in 2014. The plane is owned by Mountain Lion Aviation, an aircraft rental service that was formerly known as Sierra Skyport .

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com