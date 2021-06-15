One dead, one injured, after plane crashes just minutes after takeoff in Martis Valley
One man died and another was injured after a private aircraft that took off from the Truckee Tahoe Airport crashed Tuesday morning in Martis Valley, authorities said.
The identities of the men haven’t been released. The man who died was apparently the airplane’s pilot, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The aircraft crashed around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, close to the 13000 block of Snowshoe Thompson Circle in Martis Valley. The pilot died at the scene, while the other man was transported via helicopter to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, a press release from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District states.
The plane, identified as a single-engine Cirrus SR20, crashed five to 10 minutes after takeoff, according to Placer Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The aircraft apparently nosedived into the ground, according to a description of the incident, and the plane’s ballistic parachute was deployed prior to the crash.
The scene of the crash has not yet been cleared. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will arrive today to further assess the incident and determine the cause of the crash, Resendes said.
Information from the FAA’s Aircraft Registry states that the crashed plan was first certified for flight by safety inspectors in 2014. The plane is owned by Mountain Lion Aviation, an aircraft rental service that was formerly known as Sierra Skyport.
Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘It’s been a wild ride’: Nevada County sports scene continues trend toward normalcy
It’s just good to be back playing.