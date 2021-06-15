One dead in Truckee plane crash

One person has been confirmed dead and another person has been injured after a Tuesday plane crash in the Martis Valley area, authorities say.

Around 11 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash of a single-engine aircraft in a heavily wooded remote region of Martis Valley, between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

The condition of the injured passenger is not known, and no other information about the individuals on board the plane has been released. The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to help respond to the incident, a Placer County sheriff’s spokesperson said.