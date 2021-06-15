One dead in Truckee plane crash
One person has been confirmed dead and another person has been injured after a Tuesday plane crash in the Martis Valley area, authorities say.
Around 11 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash of a single-engine aircraft in a heavily wooded remote region of Martis Valley, between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.
The condition of the injured passenger is not known, and no other information about the individuals on board the plane has been released. The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to help respond to the incident, a Placer County sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
One dead in Truckee plane crash
One person has been confirmed dead and another person has been injured after a Tuesday plane crash in the Martis Valley area, authorities say.