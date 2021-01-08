One dead in Interstate 80 wreck
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.
The crash was discovered before 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80, near Highway 20, reports state. A vehicle was found down an eastbound embankment, said Frank Newman, a lieutenant with the California Highway Patrol.
“No other vehicles involved, and we’re not sure of the time when it happened,” Newman said.
Newman added that no skid marks were found, indicating that there were no other cars involved.
A tow truck was en route around 8:50 a.m., CHP reports state. Traffic appeared unimpeded around 9:50 a.m., Caltrans records show.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
One dead in Interstate 80 wreck
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.