One dead in Interstate 80 wreck

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.

The crash was discovered before 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80, near Highway 20, reports state. A vehicle was found down an eastbound embankment, said Frank Newman, a lieutenant with the California Highway Patrol.

“No other vehicles involved, and we’re not sure of the time when it happened,” Newman said.

Newman added that no skid marks were found, indicating that there were no other cars involved.

A tow truck was en route around 8:50 a.m., CHP reports state. Traffic appeared unimpeded around 9:50 a.m., Caltrans records show.