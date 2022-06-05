One dead in Highway 20 crash over weekend, CHP says

A two-vehicle collision involving a livestock trailer with sheep left a Sacramento woman dead over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20, east of Chalk Bluff Road. A man, whose identify remains unknown to authorities, was driving a 2002 Acura TL east on the highway “at a high rate of speed.” A 37-year-old Sacramento woman was his passenger, reports state.

“Due in part to his speed, the driver was unable to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, causing the Acura to cross into the westbound lane,” a news release states.

Donald Mayo, 77, of Live Oak, was driving a 2022 Ford F-350 with a livestock trailer attached. Passengers Denise Mayo, 67, and Matt Perkins, 43, both of Live Oak, were with him, reports state.

“The Acura crossed into the path of the Ford, and the two vehicles struck head-on,” the release states.

The Acura’s driver was taken to a Sacramento hospital with major injuries. His passenger died at the scene, reports state.

Donald Mayo had major injuries, and Denise Mayo had moderate ones. Both went to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, the release states.

Perkins had minor injuries, and wasn’t taken to a hospital, CHP said.

The sheep in the trailer were unharmed.

Both lanes of traffic were closed until around 8:30 p.m.