One dead, 2 injured after car crash
Authorities have identified a Grass Valley women killed in a wreck last week.
Kimberly Lumpkins, 34, died around 5 p.m. Friday at Brunswick and Brunswick Pines roads, authorities said.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele, Lumpkins died after her Plymouth Voyager swiped one vehicle and struck another head on.
Lumpkins was driving northbound on Brunswick, at Brunswick Pines Road, when she crossed into the southbound lanes. Lumpkins sideswiped a Nissan Versa before hitting a Honda Pilot head on, Steele said in an email.
A 27-year-old Auburn man driving the Nissan Versa sustained minor injuries. A 37-year-old Grass Valley man driving the Honda Pilot sustained major injuries, Steele said.
According to authorities, alcohol is not a suspected factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
