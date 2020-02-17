One bouquet a month

Each month, the Johnson family at Foothill Flowers donates a bouquet to the nonprofit service club. Members then purchase a raffle ticket in hopes of winning the bouquet. The raffle money goes into the club’s general fund, which, for 53 years, has helped to fund Nevada County nonprofits such as Music in the Mountains, InConcert Sierra, The Friendship Club, KVMR, Miners Foundry, SYRCL, SNMH Foundation, Hospice of the Foothills, The Center for the Arts, the Rudiger Foundation, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Soroptimist of the Sierra Foothills, Soroptimist of Grass Valley, Grass Valley Rotary, NUHS FFA/Ag, Alleghany Fire Department, Washington Fire Department, North San Juan Fire Department, the Nevada County Fair Foundation and others.