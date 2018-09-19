One bad chick: Documentary on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joan Jett to show in Auburn

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Bad Reputation," a Joan Jett documentary, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, according to a release.

Rock 'n' roll on the big screen with an exclusive early screening of "Bad Reputation," the riveting documentary chronicling the life and career of world-famous music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joan Jett.

"Bad Reputation" takes you through every part of Jett's career, from her early days singing for the pioneering all-girl punk quintet The Runaways in the 1970s, to her breakthrough solo career in the '80s, and all the way to the present.

Featuring interviews with Runaways bandmate Cherie Currie, Iggy Pop, Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus and many others, the documentary brilliantly captures her level of influence in the music world.

Joan Jett is so much more than "I Love Rock 'n' Roll." True, she became mega-famous from the number-one hit, but that staple of popularity can't properly define a musician.

Jett put her hard work in long before the fame, ripping it up onstage as the backbone of the hard-rock legends The Runaways, influencing many musicians.

"Bad Reputation" gives you a wild ride as Jett and her close friends tell you how it really was in the burgeoning '70s punk scene, and their interviews are laced with amazing archival footage.

This special version of the film will come packaged with an exclusive, brand new solo performance by Jett made specifically for early screenings.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center