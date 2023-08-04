Managing Editor
An early morning fire off of Old Tunnel Road burned approximately 1/10th of an acre of vegetation on the hill behind CVS pharmacy Friday before firefighters could make the stop.
Forty three year old Astrid Stone was contacted near the scene and arrested for 452 (b) pc, unlawfully causing a fire that causes an inhabited structure or inhabited property to burn.
Officers and firefighters were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to find a large brush fire spreading into the nearby trees, at which time Stone was contacted, according to Clint Bates with the Grass Valley Police Department.
“Through the investigation it was determined that Miss Stone made admissions to having a small fire. It’s unknown whether that was a warming or cooking fire, and to unknown reasons to her, that fire spread quickly,” Bates said.
Firefighters arriving to the scene reported remnants of a transient camp within the burn and were back to the scene throughout the day Friday to check on reports of smokes coming from the burn scar.
“Tough with the heavy fuels up there,” Grass Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong said of the situation. “There’s this thick duff that has piled up up there for years.”
Armstrong added that the roots of a tree can burn underground for quite some time after the fire is put out above ground, making it harder to track smokes.
Officers at the scene conducted a field sobriety test at which time it was determined that she was not under the influence of a controlled substance or had been drinking, according to Bates.
Stone was booked in to Wayne Brown Correctional Facility Friday morning. The 452 (b) charge is a felony punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three or four years, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year, or by a fine, or by both such imprisonment and fine.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com.
