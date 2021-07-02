One arrested, another sought in Grass Valley vandalism

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, Andrew Lindquist and Nicholas Cleven are believed to have vandalized numerous businesses in our downtown area, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, a news release states.

During their investigation, Grass Valley police officers and detectives were able to identify Lindquist and Cleven. Both were caught on video from several local businesses as well as the city of Grass Valley’s surveillance cameras.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Lindquist and Cleven. Lindquist was arrested during a traffic stop Friday. Located inside his vehicle was a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with a high capacity magazine, as well as numerous spray paint cans and markers.

Grass Valley detectives executed a search warrant at Lindquist’s residence. They located additional spray paint as well as the shirt he was believed to be wearing the night of the vandalism.

Linquest was booked into jail for five counts of felony vandalism, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a high capacity magazine and illegally carrying a weapon in a vehicle.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicholas Cleven, who remained at large Friday evening. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grass Valley Police Department at 530-477-4600.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department

An example of the graffiti Andrew Lindquist and Nicholas Cleven are believed to have made.

Grass Valley Police Department