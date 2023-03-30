Especially after the impacts of the COVID pandemic, local theaters are facing more difficulties now after recent storms have forced them to close for full or even partial days.
Azriel LaMarca is owner of the Sierra Theaters, which includes both the Del Oro and Sutton Cinemas. It’s been a challenging time, she said, and she hopes the community remembers they are there and — barring any catastrophic weather — open for business.
“It was four full days and then two or three days where we closed early,” said LaMarca. “On top of that, we pretty much lost a solid two weeks of business, even when we were open.”
There are many factors to consider when deciding where or not to close the theaters.
“First, it’s can our staff get to work safely and get home safely?” explained LaMarca. “Two, are the roads safe for our customers? Three, is our parking lot clear? Those are the main considerations.”
This sentiment is echoed by Celine Negrete, General Manager at The Onyx Theatre in Nevada City.
“It’s sort of a combination of, can our staff get to work?” Negrete said. “We only have two people who work at a time, so are those two people able to safely get to work? They may have a great snow vehicle but when the city or council is encouraging people to not drive (we can’t go against that).
“Also if it’s snowing no one is going to show up because they don’t want to be on the road.”
The challenges don’t end there. While The Onyx had a few power interruptions, LaMarca said her theaters somehow retained power throughout.
“Power interruptions in a theater are different than if you are sitting in a restaurant and it goes out for two minutes then comes back on,” Negrete added. “We don’t want people to have an interrupted night. So at a certain point it’s just not worth being open.”
Negrete said that hopefully in the future the arthouse theater will employ a full generator.
Those who have weathered the elements have been mostly happy with their movie-going experiences, said both LaMarca and Negrete.
“I know for sure the first day we were able to be open after the really big storm we had people coming in who were so thankful to be able to get out of their house and be somewhere warm for a couple hours,” LaMarca said.
Added Negrete: “Any time we post about needing to close there is a lot of public support, but at the same time when we do manage to stay open because we are in a residential area the people are really grateful when we do decide to stay open.
“There were times when we did manage because Nevada City kept power for that. When we were open people were grateful to be able to escape and get warm and have a treat while they can forget about power lines and trees going down.”
All in all, the theaters collectively look forward to welcoming more guests and are looking forward to the summertime box office offerings.
“If you’re making a decision of whether to come out to the movies, we’d really appreciate you coming out,” LaMarca said.
Said Negrete: “We’re here to entertain.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached by emailing jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.