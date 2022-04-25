 On with the show: Community comes out for Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show | TheUnion.com
On with the show: Community comes out for Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show

By John Hart | Special to The Union
The Union's 35th annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle show, held this past weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, featured vendors offering items ranging from kettle corn to jewelry. It also featured the Nevada County Bonsai Club in the Sugar Pine Lodge on Saturday.
John Hart

 

 

Powell Arbor Solutions of Grass Valley showed kids the way skilled tree climbers scale large trees using ropes, and then let the kids themselves go part way up the tree. Organizers say about 2,000 people attended the two-day event.
John Hart

 

The AirMedCare booth in the Northern Mines Building told people about insurance that can help pay for medical transport on Reach and CalStar helicopters.
John Hart

 

A to Z Supply and April's Garden booth, outside near the main pathway in the fairgrounds, drew people in with its bright colors.
John Hart

 

The Harmony Groove band performed on the Pine Street Stage Saturday morning at the show.
John Hart

 

The Home, Garden & Lifestyle show returned to a fully in-person event after three years.
John Hart

 

People checking out the booths in the main building at the fairgrounds.
John Hart

