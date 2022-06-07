facebook tracking pixel ‘On to greater avenues’: North Point Academy promotes the class of 2022 | TheUnion.com
‘On to greater avenues’: North Point Academy promotes the class of 2022

Elias Funez
  

North Point Academy at Nevada Union High School graduates watch as their fellow classmates graduate before they, too, go through their own promotion ceremony Tuesday morning at the North Point quad. North Point’s adult graduates held their ceremony later in the day. “May the completion of this portion of your education encourage you on to greater avenues of lifelong learning and with it service in the community,” North Point Principal Michael Hughes said in a note from the principal to the graduates.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families gather to take photos with their high school graduates Tuesday morning at North Point Academy in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families shower graduates with praise and congratulations following Tuesday’s graduation at North Point Academy. Graduates took part in a walk-thru ceremony in the school’s quad.
Photo: Elias Funez
North Point Academy graduates listen to short speeches about themselves given by high school diploma presenters during Tuesday’s graduation of the class of 2022. The academy graduated 72 students.
Photo: Elias Funez
North Point Academy graduate Kenton Boswell turns the tassel with the help of administrator Karla Aaron Tuesday in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Graduates mingle with friends and family following their ceremony for the class of 2022 Tuesday at the North Point Academy quad at the Nevada Union High School campus.
Photo: Elias Funez
North Point Academy graduates Kenton Boswell and Andrew Snyder receive a big hug from Boswell’s mom prior to their promotion Tuesday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
A North Point Academy graduate accepts her diploma and walks off stage during Tuesday’s promotion of the class of 2022.
Photo: Elias Funez

