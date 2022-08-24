On The Road: The streets of Piety Hill

The biblical names of Piety Hill’s streets are apparent throughout this portion of Nevada City, including Zion and Gethsemane.

Photo: Elias Funez

The streets that surround the area in Nevada City known as Piety Hill are, unsurprisingly, references to the Bible. The area, however, wasn’t always so tame.

According to historian and author David Comstock, Nevada City in the 1850s was a rather raucous place. Saloons and houses of ill repute weren’t uncommon. There were many men, not as many women, and even fewer “nice” families.

A number of ministers in town were eager to escape this debauchery, so they decided to settle up on the hill just outside of the downtown blocks. To be on the safe side, they built their houses on the other side of Deer Creek to even further the distance.

Unsurprisingly, they settled on a selection of pious street names for their new neighborhood, which still remain as a mainly residential area.

Cross Street seems to be the most self-explanatory, as it references the Holy Cross.

Zion, in the Old Testament, was the easternmost of the two hills of ancient Jerusalem. It is often used to describe a place appointed by God where his followers can serve, and is referred in Scripture as the “City of Holiness.”

Jordan Street is named after the Jordan River, where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ.

Gethsemane refers to the garden of the same name, where a scene of agony and the arrest of Jesus took place.

The small Mt. Calvary Street is named after the skull-shaped hill in ancient Jerusalem where Jesus was crucified.

Comstock said that the ministers who named the streets and set up residence there discouraged the “drunks” of the town from following them to their new homestead. Fire and flood struck the region, and the bridge connecting downtown and Piety Hill occasionally crumbled or floated away. Those on Piety Hill remained safe.

“This reinforced their belief that God was looking out for them,” Comstock said.

Piety Hill was first reported on July 27, 1905, by Rev. O.B. Stone, a Baptist minister.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com