On the road: The name ‘Red Dog Road’ has roots in the mining days
Nevada County roads have some quirky names.
Red Dog Road, for example, was named after the community of Red Dog, six miles north-northeast of Chicago Park, one mile west of Chalk Bluff, according to records from the Doris Foley Historical Library.
The Red Dog post office was established in 1855 and discontinued in 1869. George Goddard’s 1857 map has the name “Brooklin” for a place just south of Red Dog.
Charlie Wilson of Illinois and his companions found gold in 1850 on an elevation that they named Red Dog Hill after a place in Illinois, where Wilson had mined lead and zinc.
Two camps called Red Dog and Chalk Bluffs were started, but soon the residents of Chalk Bluffs moved to Red Dog, where the inhabitants voted to change the name of the place to Brooklyn.
Postal authorities rejected the name Brooklyn, but for some reason accepted the name Red Dog.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com
Lightning strike fires possible: National Weather Service warns of thunderstorm potential
Monsoon moisture will push northward this week, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the valley and foothills into today and across the Sierra for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
