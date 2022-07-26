On the road: The name ‘Red Dog Road’ has roots in the mining days

The Red Dog Ranch sign sits off Red Dog Road at Caledonia Way outside of Nevada City. Red Dog Road’s name originates from the Gold Rush and once led to a community of the same name.

Nevada County roads have some quirky names.

Red Dog Road, for example, was named after the community of Red Dog, six miles north-northeast of Chicago Park, one mile west of Chalk Bluff, according to records from the Doris Foley Historical Library.

The Red Dog post office was established in 1855 and discontinued in 1869. George Goddard’s 1857 map has the name “Brooklin” for a place just south of Red Dog.

Charlie Wilson of Illinois and his companions found gold in 1850 on an elevation that they named Red Dog Hill after a place in Illinois, where Wilson had mined lead and zinc.

Two camps called Red Dog and Chalk Bluffs were started, but soon the residents of Chalk Bluffs moved to Red Dog, where the inhabitants voted to change the name of the place to Brooklyn.

Postal authorities rejected the name Brooklyn, but for some reason accepted the name Red Dog.

Red Dog Road in Nevada County winds for 7.4 miles before reaching Greenhorn Creek, near where the historic community of Red Dog once was. The road picks up again on the other side of the creek for 3.4 miles, where it ends again at You Bet Road.

