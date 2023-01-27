Staff Writer
Several members of the community expressed disappointment when longtime eatery Lefty’s Grill closed the doors to its iconic creekside Nevada City location in 2022.
Several members of the community expressed disappointment when longtime eatery Lefty’s Grill closed the doors to its iconic creekside Nevada City location in 2022.
Now, the space that Lefty’s once occupied is being taken over by Boe Brauner and his restaurant, TJ’s Roadhouse, and is slated to open for business on March 1.
With an existing successful location in Colfax, TJ’s Roadhouse is known for its burgers, fish and chips, salads, and sandwiches.
“(The) Colfax (location) will still remain,” Brauner said. “That’s our anchor. Half our business is from the freeway traffic.”
Brauner said he is excited to expand his restaurant experience after years of working in the health care industry.
“We will (have) breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a full bar and mimosas and other nice cocktails,” Brauner said. “All your traditional breakfasts, beef dips with certified Angus beefs but we’ll add in vegan options. We’ve upped our salad game. We’ve got some fun ones, with very colorful delicious salads and vegetarian substitutions.”
Brauner said that TJ’s will also serve prime rib on weekends in addition to rib eye steaks and classic meatloaf. Pizza, he said, will be forthcoming.
This is not TJ’s first shot at expanding. Brauner and his partner Madai Espinoda Torres were planning on opening in the Cedar Ridge Y, but when they went to have the building inspected, a local construction company said it wasn’t going to move forward.
On a leap of faith, Brauner signed a lease, and later discovered exorbitant rent increases and modifications that needed to be made to the building. To this day, Brauner holds the lease on the space, but TJ’s Cedar Ridge location stands, having never been opened.
Brauner said that he is putting a lot of energy into making sure the Nevada City location suits the community and its dietary needs, and his staff intend on catering to the folks in town.
“I am up for suggestions, but we will be open (nearly) all the time,” Brauner said. “They can always count on us to be open. Awesome food. Our menu will be similar to Colfax’s to start but we will adapt to the community and offer options for everybody.”
Applications have been pouring in for front-of-house employment, but Brauner said there are still chef positions available.
TJ’s Roadhouse will be located at 101 Broad St. in Nevada City.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com,
or call 530-477-4232.
