Never one to rest on her laurels, Lexie Alford has made not just local but national news with her induction into the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest person to travel to every country in the world. She accomplished this feat at the age of 21, and four years later Alford has set her sights on a new challenge.

“I recently just announced my next big project which may or may not—it’s to be determined—also involve another world record of sorts for the first electric vehicle to circumnavigate the globe,” Alford said. “That’s our goal. I recently was announcing that I am partnering with Ford Motor company to take their new electric Explorer around the world, and this is something that has never been done before with an electric vehicle.”

