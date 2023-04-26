Never one to rest on her laurels, Lexie Alford has made not just local but national news with her induction into the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest person to travel to every country in the world. She accomplished this feat at the age of 21, and four years later Alford has set her sights on a new challenge.
“I recently just announced my next big project which may or may not—it’s to be determined—also involve another world record of sorts for the first electric vehicle to circumnavigate the globe,” Alford said. “That’s our goal. I recently was announcing that I am partnering with Ford Motor company to take their new electric Explorer around the world, and this is something that has never been done before with an electric vehicle.”
Alford went on to explain that her new venture was inspired by a woman named Aloha Wanderwell, an explorer who drove a vehicle—a Ford Model T, no less—around the world 100 years ago. Alford’s journey will resemble that of Wanderwell, only this time with an electric vehicle. The project was brought to Alford for Ford Motor Company themselves.
“They approached me with their crazy idea,” said Alford from her Miami home. “It’s the craziest, most casual email I have ever received, pitching this idea. And there was a lot of work and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, getting prepared for this project and this announcement. There is going to be more and more details that we are going to be announcing about specifics of how the heck this is even going to be possible. There is definitely a lot more to come of it and I will be documenting the whole thing on my YouTube channel, so (I’ll be) taking everyone along on this adventure.
“I wasn’t really able to do that the first time when I was traveling to every country so I am excited to—now that I have such an amazing audience around the world—I will be able to take them with me from the start to the finish of this crazy project.”
Through her extensive travels, Alford has managed to garner quite a following on social media. In addition to sharing photos from her many adventures, Alford also offers tips on how to travel on a budget. Her Instagram account has amassed 670,000 followers; her YouTube channel has 441,000 fans.
Alford said planning for her EV adventure is under way, but this time she is not in it alone.
“We’ve got a really big team,” she said. “It’s not just me by myself anymore. No this is a Ford family affair. We are all in it together. Especially within the Ford company and the brand itself there are a lot of creative and adventurous people who work there who are so inspired by Aloha Wanderwell’s story and are so excited to make this type of trip a reality. I always have to give Ford props for really wanting to push the limits in that way, doing something that is really remarkable and that’s never been done before. It’s really a feat of humanity.”
The (second) trip around the world has yet to begin. There are details Alford can’t share quite yet but she said the trip will launch sometime toward the end of the year.
Everything she has done on an international platform has at least partially been in an effort to remind people that travel is more achievable than most people think.
“I definitely strive to make travel as accessible as possible and to help people from a variety of backgrounds,” she said. “I really try to help my audience as much as I can through my work. I make it feel like it’s possible for anybody to travel because if you really have your heart set on these experiences then you can never take no for an answer. I think with some experience as well you begin to realize travel isn’t always as expensive as it can seem or appear. I did some pretty extreme budget backpacking for many years and it’s not always the most comfortable thing but you can definitely make it happen.”
Now that she can safely say she has been to every country on Earth, Alford reflects on her seemingly endless travel and the experiences she was rewarded. Among her favorite countries in the world?
“I have a lot of different favorite countries for different reasons. I absolutely loved Egypt for the history; I loved Pakistan for the most friendly people I have ever met. I am a diver as well so I saw some of the most incredible diving and underwater landscapes in Indonesia. I also loved Venezuela for its natural beauty. Venezuela is a beautiful country. And also if I saw myself living anywhere outside the U.S. it would have to be France or Italy for the food and the culture. It’s just incredible.”
Traveling to every country in the world was met with challenges, she said, not the least of which was obtaining entry into the final country on her checklist: North Korea.
“My last country was North Korea because in 2017 President Trump had a ban on Americans traveling to North Korea and I was right I the middle of trying to get to every country. I went through so many different loopholes to find any possible way so I could visit legally and end up finishing. The only possible way is there is a way to cross into the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. It’s one of the most active military quarters on the planet. And it was actually run by the U.S. Military. So I was able to take a scheduled tour through that program to be able to step foot in North Korea. I was actually in my final country, as close as I could get.”
In her efforts to satisfy the record keepers at Guinness, Alford collected around 7,000 pages in documents, all meant to certify that she had indeed visited the nation in question. One snafu found a drive to Mozambique from South Africa disqualifying the visit to the African nation, all because she had accepted a ride with a friend instead of private transportation. The situation was remedied, but not without more paperwork and another trip to Mozambique. (The ride violated a rule established by Guinness.)
No matter her mode of transportation, Alford’s heart still belongs to her hometown of Nevada City.
“I was there for the first 19-20 years and I definitely but I still very much consider Nevada County home. My family still lives up there and I come back as much as I can, especially in the spring and fall when it’s so beautiful. And being able to visit the Yuba River. It’s funny that going to all these beautiful places has given me even more of an appreciation of where I am from. I really think we do have something so special that there’s nowhere else I’d rather be from. It will always have a special place in my heart.”
For more on Lexie’s adventures, please follow her on Instagram at LexieLimitless and on YouTube at Lexie Limitless.