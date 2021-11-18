 On the road again: InConcert Sierra offering Music on Wheels program | TheUnion.com
On the road again: InConcert Sierra offering Music on Wheels program

Elias Funez
  

InConcert Sierra’s “Music on Wheels” program is back. After almost two years of dormancy due to the pandemic, InConcert is now able to present concerts for people at various locations. The program hires professional musicians to present an inspiring hour-long concert experience at local assisted living homes, including Cascades (pictured), where Ken Hardin on piano and Jia-Mo Chen on cello performed pieces from Bach, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn, among others. Musicians also performed at Atria Senior Living and plan to entertain Eskaton, Hilltop Commons, and Sierra View Manor this coming Monday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cellist Jia-Mo Chen plays the rapid notes from a piece by Felix Mendelssohn during Thursday’s InConcert Sierra “Music on Wheels” performance at Cascades in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cascades of Grass Valley residents applaud the performances of musicians Ken Hardin and Jia-Mo Chen, who performed as part of InConcert Sierra’s “Music on Wheels” program. “Because many residents are unable to attend live performances, ICS feels it is important to take the music to them,” a release from InConcert Sierra states.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pianist Ken Hardin gives some background information on the composers whose pieces he will be performing.
Photo: Elias Funez

