On the market: Select farmers markets implement Market Match program

Recipients of EBT — Electronic Balance Transfer, also known as CalFresh — will soon have even more incentive to visit local farmers markets.

In partnership with Connecting Point — a public agency providing programs and services promoting the health and independence of people in the community — several area markets will begin the Market Match program as the markets move forward into what is arguably their busiest season.

The Market Match program allocates federal funding to assist those who receive CalFresh benefits by providing 10 free tokens for every 10 purchased using an EBT card, with a limit of $10 EBT per visit. Recipients simply visit the Connecting Point booth at each market, choose their allotment up to $10, and receive a match in funds spent. If not spent that day, the tokens can roll over to a future market. All EBT recipients are eligible to participate.

A nationwide program, Market Match funding comes from the federal level, with $40,000 allotted for Nevada County markets alone this year.

Brett Shady, community engagement specialist with Connecting Point, said last year only $22,000 of that amount was used locally.

Shady is quick to point out the virtues of the Market Match program.

“Other than the obvious benefits of having more money to spend on food and getting more,” he said, “it’s also fresher, provides a wider variety, you’re supporting local family farms, you know where it comes from and the people who pick it, and it helps keep you connected to the community.”

“I get that historically (EBT recipients) have been maligned, but now people are just struggling so much more,” he added. “People are losing housing and have to pay so much more for everything. I think people are getting to the point where they just need a little help.”

POSITIVE IMPACT

Inez Rodriguez serves as farmers market manager for Connecting Point and said that the Market Match program has had a positive impact on those who use it.

“Some people come to the market and are crying that they are so thankful that they have this extra money,” she said. “I tell them, this is your tax dollars at work, don’t feel bad.”

Rodriguez added that the Truckee Farmers Market will participate in the program for the first time this year, with each EBT recipient receiving a one-time, $30 voucher to be used at any of the 2022 markets.

The Market Match program will locally be honored at the Nevada City Farmers Market on Saturdays, to Nov. 19; and the Grass Valley markets — Tuesdays at Pine Creek Center, through September; and Saturdays at McKnight Crossing, to Nov. 19.

Both Shady and Rodriguez said that as a whole the participating vendors have been supportive of the program. Each vendor trades their received tokens in to the Connecting Point booth at the end of each market and receives payment for their goods, which range from farm-fresh produce to locally sourced meats.

For now, Connecting Point is raising efforts to get the word out on the Market Match program.

“I think (the program) passes over people’s radar,” said Shady. “It’s hard to get people’s attention, but word slowly has been spreading. This is a good deal — you get better produce than at the store and more of it.”

