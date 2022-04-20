On the issues: Supervisor candidates field questions ranging from pay to homelessness

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County on Tuesday held the first of a handful of candidate forums in the Board of Supervisors chambers. The supervisor candidates, from left, are Sue Hoek, District 4; Patti Ingram Spencer, District 3; Lisa Swarthout, District 3, Valentina Masterz, District 3; and Calvin Clark, District 4.

Five candidates. Two seats up for grabs.

Candidates for Board of Supervisors Districts 3 and 4 responded to questions Tuesday night in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

The election is June 7.

Running for the District 3 seat are Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout, both former Grass Valley City Council members; and Valentina Masterz, owner of Valentina’s Bistro & Bakery. Incumbent Dan Miller isn’t running for reelection.

Seeking the District 4 seat are Calvin Clark, real estate property inspector/contractor and salesman; and incumbent Susan Hoek.

Candidates fielded questions on a spectrum of issues, including the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

The candidates were asked what aspect of the project would play a large role in their decision-making process when the time comes to vote.

Ingram Spencer said she was listening to many comments from the Planning Commission.

“For me, the biggest issue would be the traffic and water,” she said. “Without elaborating, we’ve all heard the comments and probably see those as the biggest issues.”

Swarthout pointed out there are still many unknowns about the mine.

“Environmental degradation is the biggest issue,” she said. “Water quality, air, traffic and lack of housing for those coming to work — a myriad of things are concerning and will be addressed by the draft environmental impact report and the county development study being worked up now,” she said.

Masterz claimed that Ben Mossman — CEO of Rise Gold Corp., the company seeking to reopen the mine — had left a prior project in Canada in a condition that required clean up.

“What is the adequate indemnification?” Masterz said. “I’d like to see a $100 million insurance policy.”

Clark claimed the current board had concealed facts from the public over the last 18 months.

“Now we have a board that will lead our community into a private agreement,” he alleged. “The issue is about property rights on both sides.”

Hoek said there are several comments that must be addressed.

“There’s a thorough process that must be followed,” she said. “It’s complicated and when the county economic study comes back, that will be a big help and we’ll have a look at how all those questions are answered.”

FIRE

Candidates also discussed how they would use forest management and wildfire prevention strategies.

Swarthout pointed to the need for residents to clear hazardous vegetation fuels off their property.

“People need to do what they should be doing to make their homes fire safe and work with the Fire Safe Council and Cal Fire,” she said. “The future of the community is us taking responsibility and working with local agencies.”

“We have a population of 100,000,” Masterz said. “Let us go out there one day a month or every two months and all of us can help clean our environment and we can make it fun.”

Clark added, “There is a need for a collaborative effort between the counties and the state. It’s important to have communities to understand the fire hazard. And controlled burns sometimes at night can be beneficial.”

“We’re engaging our residents about emergency preparedness,” Hoek said. “I encourage everybody review our stewardship on mynevadacounty.com and lots of good information on Ready Set Go about evacuation routes.”

“Fuel reduction — masticate it and haul it off,” Ingram Spencer said. “If the county does not have a maintenance plan, fuels grow back bigger and stronger and create a greater hazard than now.”

SUPERVISOR PAY

Candidates also answered how many hours a week a supervisor should work and what they should be paid.

“This should be a volunteer position,” Masterz said. “It should come from a love of the community and a love of preserving our homes.”

Clark said he favors a limited government.

“I agree with Valentina,” he said. “I opposed the supervisors giving themselves a raise (this spring). I think it’s a conflict of interest.”

Hoek said, regardless of pay, the position is very challenging.

“I spend 25, sometimes 40 hours a week working directly with constituents and commissions, yet this is a public service responsibility,” she added.

Ingram Spencer said she saw it as a job.

“The amount of time I put into it would pay for my abilities to represent my community. I’ll be out there, representing my community. As for getting paid, why not?” she said.

Swarthout said she would take as much time as she needed, whether it was 20 hours or 60 hours a week.

“We do this for the love of the community and to make this the best place possible that it can be,” said Swarthout. “Getting paid is one of the perquisites and we want to help people.”

HOMELESSNESS

Local governments have struggled with how to deal with homelessness. One proposal calls for establishing a safe tent encampment for the unhoused as a temporary solution until they can transition into permanent housing.

Clark attributed the dilemma to inaction from the board.

“I believe there should be an area where the unhoused can go: a place with a toilet, running water and if possible a space for a tent,” he said. “We spend millions on public health, but little on the unhoused.”

Hoek said, “It’s not a way to deal with it. The county has a partnership with AMI Housing. And we’ve increased affordable, subsidized housing by 175 units. And we’re collaborating with Hospitality House. The big thing is to get wrap-around services.”

Spencer Ingram added, “There’s a program called Home Path. My concern is, at some point, the money is going to run out. I’m willing to look at any programs to get the unsheltered housed.”

Masterz said she’s taken her own imitative.

“I serve a free breakfast every day at my restaurant for 10 to 50 people a day,” she said. “But we need to change the system. Let’s get some factories or have people grow their own food, where every person has an opportunity to work.”

Swarthout pointed to a program with 42 units of supportive housing in the works.

“Hospitality House purchased 20 beds to make available and they’re working on plans for another 20,” she said. “So, there’s a potential of 82 spots coming up in the county over the next year or two. But I’ve worked in Grass Valley Council on proposed tent encampments, and I can’t support that. It’s complicated to find a place to locate a project like that.”

The next forum is for auditor-controller at 5 p.m. today, followed by a 6 p.m. Nevada City Council forum. Both will be held at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

It was standing room only at the supervisor forum, held at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Nevada County attorney Jennifer Granger moderated the forum.

