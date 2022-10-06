On tap on Mill Street: Grass Valley Brew Fest set for Saturday

Tickets can still be purchased for this year’s Grass Valley Brew Fest, happening on the streets of downtown Grass Valley this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fifteen different area breweries will have their brews on tap. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com/gvda-events/brew-fest/ or at the gate on the day of.

Members of Grass Valley’s downtown association as well as the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce were busy working hand in hand this week in preparation of Saturday’s 2nd annual Grass Valley Brewfest, taking place on the historic Mill Street Mall from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We’ve got incredible sponsorship participation from the community,” Robin Davies, executive manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association said.

Tickets for the event can still be purchased for $45 in advance or $60 at the gate.

“We’re very excited to welcome in 15 breweries for our second annual Brewfest. Last year was such a success and a great time for all, we are excited to do it again,” Davies said.

Guests will get to sample from breweries including Brewbilt Brewing Co., Grass Valley Brewing Co, Crooked Lane Brewing, Nevada County Home Brewers Association, Three Forks, Ribald Brewing, Nevada County Mead Co., Bullmastiff Brewing, Boochcraft, Gold Vibe Kombuchery, and several more.

Last year, Grass Valley Brewing Co.’s Straight out of Hopton and Sour Resting Face were a pair of popular brews available during the downtown Brewfest.

Attendees can peruse through the booths of nine different food vendors to be found along Mill Street during the Brewfest as well listen to live music from the band Dying Breed, who are scheduled for the main stage.

Davies showed off a unique 5 oz. glass tasting mug attached to a lanyard that will be given to Brewfest attendees Saturday.

“We’re going to have fun, people will check in to get their tasting mug, and they’ll have all this sponsor bling,” Davies said, showing off sunglasses and stickers that will also be passed out.

A 5 oz. beer tasting mug will be passed out to attendees of Saturday’s second annual Grass Valley Brewfest.

The weather Saturday is expected to be in the mid 80s which Davies described as a, “Chamber of Commerce day. Where the weather is beautiful and the town is charming. It’s not too hot, and it’s not too cold.”

Sponsors for the event include Lennox, A&A Air Conditioning, Budget Blinds, Thirsty Barrel, Edward Jones, Jernigans Tap House, Gary’s Place, Outlaw Foods, Foothill Mercantile, Alpine Portable Storage Containers, Goodtimes, and Bouchier Pritchett Family Medicine and title sponsor BrewBilt Brewing.

Tickets for the event are also available at the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 128 E. Main Street in Grass Valley, or at http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com/gvda-events/brew-fest/ .

Fiftyfifty brewings’ Michael Mitchell and Anne Dunne serve up a pair of brews for folks attending Saturday’s inaugural Downtown Grass Valley Brew Fest along Mill Street between Neal and Main Streets.

