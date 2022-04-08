On display: State defines ‘military equipment’ for police transparency
It’s a law meant to increase the transparency of what equipment law enforcement has.
Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 481, the Military Equipment Use Policy, as a way to increase the transparency of law enforcement agencies that may be in possession of certain defined items, like armored or weaponized vehicles, large-caliber firearms, explosive projectile launchers, explosive breaching tools, or flash bang grenades.
The Grass Valley Police Department doesn’t have many of them, but it does possess drones, less-than-lethal bean bags, impact weapons, and tear gas canisters, among others.
On Thursday, police displayed their defined military equipment during a special meeting in City Council chambers.
“The idea of military equipment and when you first hear it is, more aggressive and more tactical than what you think a domestic police agency might have,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said at the meeting.
“What’s unique about what we see here today, this may not go for all categories, but at least for things that we deploy, they’re all designed to give us additional options before using lethal force,” the chief added.
Flash bang grenades; explosive breaching tools; tear gas and pepper balls; projectile launch platforms and their associated munitions; 40 mm projectile launchers; bean bag, rubber bullet and specialty impact (SIM) weapons; along with the department’s three drones were on display.
According to the law, law enforcement agencies across the state will have to gain approval from local governments before buying such equipment. Agencies must also provide a detailed inventory of that equipment and provide an annual report.
