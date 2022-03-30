On camera: Photo challenge exhibit opens in April

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit, “Gold Country on Camera — A Photo Challenge,” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month.

This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February, a news release states.

“The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork,” said Kathy Triolo, vice president of the Nevada County Camera Club, in the release. “This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work.”

“Conversation with a Tulip Tree,” by Ingrid Lockhart is part of the “Gold Country on Camera — A Photo Challenge,” an April photography exhibit held at the Courtyard Suites.

Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at the Courtyard Suites, 210 N. Auburn St. in Grass Valley, during open hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Saturday to April 30. The opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It is definitely our pleasure to be hosting this group of artists during Photography Month here at the Courtyard Suites,” said Kristin Fraser, artist coordinator, with Grass Valley Courtyard Suites. “Supporting local artists continues to help expand our guests’ horizons — giving them a chance to take home a piece of art from such an authentic community. Don’t miss your chance to come and indulge in this exhibit for yourself.”

Photography Month, initiated by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, is being celebrated in five northern California counties in April, to recognize the importance of photography by sharing a moment of beauty, a visual story, or a critical snapshot in time, the release states.

KNOW & GO What: Gold Country On Camera — a Photo Challenge Exhibit Sponsoring Organization: Nevada County Camera Club Opening reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday Exhibit dates: 6 am to 11 p.m. Saturday – April 30 Location of Exhibit: Courtyard Suites, 210 N. Auburn St, Grass Valley More Info: http://www.nccameraclub.com

“Steel Blue Still Life,” by Lucie Tetrault.

