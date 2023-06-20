Omega Curves

One-way traffic control is in effect along portions of Highway 20 east of Nevada City.

 courtesy graphic

Travel delays are expected along State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County next week as crews continue work on the Omega Curves Project. Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at multiple locations along a 14-mile stretch of highway between Conservation Road and Lowell Hill.

Crews will be working between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at White Cloud. Construction will also take place at Lowell Hill from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes at each location as crews excavate the area. The schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability, or other unexpected events.