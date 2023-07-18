Highway 20

Work continues on the Omega Curves project along Highway 20 east of Nevada City as seen in this Steve Hillis photo. The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol, according to Cal Trans officials.

 Courtesy Steve Hillis