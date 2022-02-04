Olympics: When to watch Tahoe athletes compete in Beijing

Starting Friday, Feb. 4, 12 Lake Tahoe athletes joined competitors from around the world to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Below is a schedule of when Lake Tahoe athletes will be competing. The times are listed in Pacific Standard Time.

Men’s Alpine

Bryce Bennett, Travis Ganong and Luke Winters will also be competing in Men’s Alpine.

Downhill Competition

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.





Super G

Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Combined Downhill Training

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:15 p.m.

Combined Downhill

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Slalom

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10:15 p.m.

Giant Slalom – Sunday, Feb. 13

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb 19

1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.

1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.

1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.

Small Final – 8:37 p.m.

Big Final – 8:46 p.m.

Women’s Alpine

Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel and Nina O’ Brien will be competing in Women’s Alpine

Giant Slalom – Monday, Feb. 7

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 9

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Super G

Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Downhill Training

1st Training – Saturday, Feb.12 at 7 p.m.

2nd Training – Sunday Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

3rd Training – Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Downhill Competition

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Combined Downhill Training

Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Downhill

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Slalom

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb. 19

1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.

1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.

1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.

Small Final – 8:37 p.m.

Big Final – 8:46 p.m.

Men’s Cross County – JC Schoonmaker

15km + 15km Skiathlon

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m.

Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualification – 12:50 a.m.

Quarterfinals – 2:55 a.m.

Semifinals- 3:35 a.m.

Finals – 4 a.m.

15km Classic

Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m.

4x10km Relay

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m.

Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Semifinals – 2 a.m.

Final – 3:30 a.m.

50k Mass Start Free

Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

Women’s Cross County – Hannah Halvorsen

7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:45 p.m.

Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualification – 12 a.m.

Quarterfinals – 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals- 3:25 a.m.

Finals – 3:47 a.m.

10km Classic

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m.

4x5km Relay

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 p.m.

Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Semifinals – 1 a.m.

Final – 3 a.m.

30k Mass Start Free

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Freeski Halfpipe – David Wise

Qualifications – Thursday, Feb. 17

Run 1- 8:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:21 p.m.

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 19

Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.

Run 3 – 6:25 p.m.

Freeski Slopestyle – Cody Laplante

Qualifications – Monday, Feb. 14

Run 1- 8:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:33 p.m.

Finals – Tuesday, Feb. 15

Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.

Run 3 – 6:26 p.m.

All events can be viewed live on http://www.nbcolympics.com and http://www.olympics.com .