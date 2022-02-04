Olympics: When to watch Tahoe athletes compete in Beijing
Starting Friday, Feb. 4, 12 Lake Tahoe athletes joined competitors from around the world to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Below is a schedule of when Lake Tahoe athletes will be competing. The times are listed in Pacific Standard Time.
Men’s Alpine
Bryce Bennett, Travis Ganong and Luke Winters will also be competing in Men’s Alpine.
Downhill Competition
Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
Super G
Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Combined Downhill Training
Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:15 p.m.
Combined Downhill
Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Combined Slalom
Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10:15 p.m.
Giant Slalom – Sunday, Feb. 13
Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.
Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 16
Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.
Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb 19
1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.
1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.
1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.
Small Final – 8:37 p.m.
Big Final – 8:46 p.m.
Women’s Alpine
Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel and Nina O’ Brien will be competing in Women’s Alpine
Giant Slalom – Monday, Feb. 7
Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.
Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 9
Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.
Super G
Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Downhill Training
1st Training – Saturday, Feb.12 at 7 p.m.
2nd Training – Sunday Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
3rd Training – Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Downhill Competition
Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Combined Downhill Training
Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Combined Downhill
Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Combined Slalom
Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.
Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb. 19
1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.
1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.
1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.
Small Final – 8:37 p.m.
Big Final – 8:46 p.m.
Men’s Cross County – JC Schoonmaker
15km + 15km Skiathlon
Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m.
Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8
Qualification – 12:50 a.m.
Quarterfinals – 2:55 a.m.
Semifinals- 3:35 a.m.
Finals – 4 a.m.
15km Classic
Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m.
4x10km Relay
Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m.
Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16
Semifinals – 2 a.m.
Final – 3:30 a.m.
50k Mass Start Free
Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.
Women’s Cross County – Hannah Halvorsen
7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon
Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:45 p.m.
Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8
Qualification – 12 a.m.
Quarterfinals – 2:30 a.m.
Semifinals- 3:25 a.m.
Finals – 3:47 a.m.
10km Classic
Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m.
4x5km Relay
Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 p.m.
Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16
Semifinals – 1 a.m.
Final – 3 a.m.
30k Mass Start Free
Sunday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m.
Freeski Halfpipe – David Wise
Qualifications – Thursday, Feb. 17
Run 1- 8:30 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:21 p.m.
Finals – Saturday, Feb. 19
Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.
Run 3 – 6:25 p.m.
Freeski Slopestyle – Cody Laplante
Qualifications – Monday, Feb. 14
Run 1- 8:30 p.m.
Run 2 – 9:33 p.m.
Finals – Tuesday, Feb. 15
Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.
Run 3 – 6:26 p.m.
All events can be viewed live on http://www.nbcolympics.com and http://www.olympics.com.
