Olympic Valley man dies in multicar collision on SR-89

TRUCKEE — An Olympic Valley man lost his life Friday afternoon when a driver of an International box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89, California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP report said that at about 1:20 p.m. a 43-year-old Vallejo resident was driving the box truck northbound on SR-89, north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed when he crossed over solid double yellow lines and entered the southbound lane directly into traffic.

The box truck struck three southbound vehicles, sideswiping a back Ford Eco Sport driven by a 42-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident, a black Subaru Outback driven by a 42-year-old Truckee resident and collided head-on with a white Subaru Impreza driven by an unidentified 37-year-old Olympic Valley man, causing fatal injuries.

The report said the Truckee resident and a passenger in the box truck were both taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital for minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor the CHP said, but the incident is under investigation.

If anyone has information about the collision, they are asked to contact CHP Truckee at 530-563-9200.