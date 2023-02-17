Oliver Vernon

The Chambers Project is very excited to announce its first Oliver Vernon solo show since opening its doors.

Oliver Vernon is a Grass Valley-based artist whose work is grounded in his commitment to exploring form and movement, and their relationship with the psychological states that create the nature of reality. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is featured in numerous collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

For more information contact:

Jon Ohia

Gallery Director

jon@thechambersproject.com

(530) 777-0330