Old rape case leads to long sentence

A Smartsville man has been sentenced to 23 years and four months in state prison six years after his arrest on accusations he tied a woman to a bed and raped her.

Matthew Charles Roberts, 36, has been in custody since October 2016. His Feb. 25 sentence was the result of a guilty plea to five felonies: sodomy by force, two counts of forcible penetration with a foreign object, criminal threats, and felon in possession of a firearm.

An argument between Roberts and the woman ensued just prior to Roberts driving his vehicle down an isolated road, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Tripp.

Roberts caught the woman when she tried to run from him at one point, Tripp said, then took her to a house, where he tied her to a bed and assaulted her.

“He kept her against her will for some time,” the lieutenant said.

The woman reported the incident four days after Roberts abducted her, threatening her when he let her go, according to Tripp.

According to Nevada County’s CourtView, Roberts was convicted Dec. 23, 2021.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin oversaw Roberts’ sentencing to state prison.

District Attorney Jesse Wilson said his office’s victim advocates and Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill provided the victim with support and “a voice throughout the process.”

“Our thoughts are now with the victim who is anxious for some semblance of closure and for the opportunity to move forward,” Wilson said. “This resolution allows for that to take place and provides our community with protection against an individual who committed serious and violent crimes.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com