Ol’ Republic Roadhouse closes, effectively immediately

The ol’ Republic Roadhouse in Nevada City closed Tuesday in order to “evaluate the best possible course going forward,” according to a Facebook post.

Co-founders Jim Harte and Simon Olney wrote that the PG&E power shutoffs hit the restaurant “very hard, and compounded an already challenging year.”

Contacted Tuesday, Harte said he wanted to speak with Olney before releasing a more detailed statement.

“Our hearts are heavy with this decision, and this has been one of the hardest days of our lives,” the co-founders posted. “We have appreciated and valued your patronage at the Roadhouse.”

Ol’ Republic’s taproom and brewery in the Seven Hills Business District will remain open despite the restaurant’s closure.

In April, the ol’ Republic Brewery closed it’s Rancho Cordova site, according to the Sacramento Business Journal. It operated in that location for less than a year.

