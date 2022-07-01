facebook tracking pixel Ol’ Glory goes back up | TheUnion.com
Ol’ Glory goes back up

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City Boy Scout Troop 24’s Jackson Heiss helps replace the LGBTQ+ pride flags in downtown Nevada City with American flags Friday morning. The flags, which will fly throughout July, are part of the preparations for the Fourth of July Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of Boy Scout Troop 24 out of Nevada City help to change the Pride Month flags to U.S. flags Friday morning along Union Alley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Boy Scout Troop 24’s Noah Conforti helps place U.S. flags on the gas lamps in downtown Nevada City Friday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez

