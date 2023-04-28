Combining the collective love of both food and hot rods, the United Way of Nevada County will hold its traditionally annual Grills & Grilles event Saturday May 13 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

After three years, the event is making its triumphant return with its biggest fundraising event of the year. The event will host a team BBQ contest, a classic car contest, motorcycles, beer from local breweries, and local vendors. Live music will be provided by local band Grease Grit & Grime.