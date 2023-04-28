Combining the collective love of both food and hot rods, the United Way of Nevada County will hold its traditionally annual Grills & Grilles event Saturday May 13 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
After three years, the event is making its triumphant return with its biggest fundraising event of the year. The event will host a team BBQ contest, a classic car contest, motorcycles, beer from local breweries, and local vendors. Live music will be provided by local band Grease Grit & Grime.
Admission to Grills & Grilles is free, and for the first time it will feature a variety of food trucks including Cousins’ Maine Lobster, Vegan Circus, Lazy Dog Ice Cream, and more.
“It’s a day of family fun,” said Louise Reed, Executive Director of United Way of Nevada County. “We will be having backyard BBQ, were having a big car show—lots of cars signed up—food trucks, which is new. It’s almost a homegrown carnival. It is our biggest fundraiser if the year so we are hoping everyone will come out.”
The United Way of Nevada County is a nonprofit organization whose priority it is to work towards having all residents in our community meet the basic needs of health, food, and clothing.
“All proceeds (from Grills & Grilles) go to School Pantry and Food Access Saturday,” Reed said, adding that starting in September 2022 Food Access Saturday became a weekly event.
“We get anywhere between 60-85 families (each week). There are so many stories out there, and how or why people find them in themselves in that situation varies incredibly. It’s so heartwarming to know you are helping that many people. And it’s hard to know that many people need help. We’re doing it in the schools as well. We provide food for the students and their families. That’s in nine or 10 schools; all high schools and several elementary schools.”
Those wishing to show off their hot cars or motorcycles have until May 7 to register. Potential vendors have until the same day to sign up to have a booth. Registry for food trucks and BBQ teams has ended.
“Anyone who would like to volunteer we have a sign up sheet for that on our homepage. We would love and in need of a lot of people for the day of,” said Reed. “We give people a little bit of training so they don’t need to know anything beforehand. They’d get a free t-shirt and food and refreshments.
“We are very excited about it and very happy to put this on and have the community come and celebrate this lovely spring.”
United Way of Nevada County’s Grills & Grilles event takes place Saturday, May 13 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information please visit uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111.