Officials want public input on Higgins plan

Nevada County is seeking public input this Thursday for a plan to shape the greater Higgins area.

That plan will include ideas for future housing, recreation, public facilities, transportation and additional amenities.

The Greater Higgins Area Plan will provide recommendations to guide the area’s future development. The primary goals are to establish a sweeping vision merging housing, commerce and culture, as well as function as a blueprint for future land use.

The Higgins Area Plan was created 20 years ago and is due for an update, said District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district encompasses the site of the plan.

“This is a two-year process, and what comes out of it is going to fall on the public willing to participate in the process,” he said.





Scofield added that this will include interviews and participating in public meetings beginning this week and running through 2022. The results will be summarized through the county consultants and the South County Municipal Advisory Council (MAC).

The Board of Supervisors formed the MAC this year to help engage the community and advise and inform Scofield on issues in and around the Higgins Corner/Lake of the Pines area. The MAC is advising the project team and working collaboratively to assure an inclusive participatory process, as well as a final draft plan that represents the community’s desire.

“The council works as an advisory to me as the District 2 supervisor, and ultimately the plan will be brought to the full Board of Supervisors for approval,” said Scofield. “We use the term GHA (Greater Higgins Area) MAC. It is our intention to expand the boundaries of the current Higgins Area Plan.”

The present plan concentrates on the Wolf/Combie Road intersection and proceeds east to the Lake of the Pines shopping area. The ultimate boundaries of the GHA will be settled by ongoing public meetings and collaboration among the GHA MAC.

Erin Sullivan is a member of the MAC who works on public outreach. While the consultants organize the public meetings and distribute flyers, it is the MAC that listens to community input, she said.

“We take in a distillation of inputs from various stakeholders in the local community,” she said. “We’re tasked with representing the community input, and it’s the council’s duty to make recommendations of what is the best consensus. But it is just the beginning phase of the GHA. It’s just baby steps. We only have a suggested boundary.”

Kyle Smith is a county associate planner who said the area plans are meant to be long-term documents with 20-year horizons. They are community-driven policy documents that express the vision of resident input, as long as proposals fall within the parameters of the county’s general plan.

“That is why it’s so critical now to draft this new area plan, since the last one was in the year 2000,” he said. “We update the plans because the population demographics have changed over 20 years. Also, the state’s population projections have changed, policies and state regulations that have come down in the last 20 years.”

He added that the area plan will include a traffic analysis of current patterns, but also of trends that may arise. And it will address traffic bottlenecks that could occur at rush hour, during school dismissal, or during a wildfire evacuation.

Scofield clarified the area plan is not a capital improvement plan with a list of individual infrastructure projects to achieve, such as a new fire or sheriff’s substation.

“What the plan does do is try to identify the needs of the GHA and provide zoning for what may occur in the next 20 years,” he said.

Scofield added that housing will be reviewed. A traffic study is also planned, as this will become essential for any future developments and is already a significant issue, particularly when schools are in session, he said.

“This is a two-year process with the result being a vision of what may occur in the future,” said Scofield. “When a developer or business comes forward to apply for permits, if the project falls within the scope and vision of the area plan, it becomes a much easier process in moving forward.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com