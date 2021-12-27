Officials search for missing skier

At 9:57 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing skier at Northstar ski resort.

Rory Angelotta, 43, of Truckee, told the reporting party he was going to go skiing before having Christmas dinner with friends. When Angelotta did not show up for dinner, his friends called to report him overdue.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately dispatched additional emergency resources, including Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Northstar Ski Patrol. The investigation revealed that around 11:30 a.m., Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift. There has been no other activity registered to his pass since that time. An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Angelotta’s vehicle was also found parked in the Northstar parking lot.

Searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather. Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search. They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads before calling off their search on Sunday.

Search efforts continued Monday, but due to the ongoing severe storm and closed highways, searchers face significant challenges.

Officials hope to get information to lead them to where Angelotta may have chosen to ski the afternoon he went missing. Angelotta is described as very friendly and outgoing. In October he moved to the Truckee area from Colorado, and worked as the general manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar.

He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.

If anyone has spoken with or seen Angelotta since his disappearance, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office