Officials: Mine impact studies months away

An economic study on the Idaho-Maryland Mine is now expected within months, with the latest version of the environmental impact report following soon after.

County officials at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting were quick to say that the study — now pushed to a deadline of June 30, 2023 — will be finished before that date. It’s about 80% complete.

The county spent no additional money for the extension. It has a budget of $88,000.

The study, approved unanimously in December by supervisors, will focus on potential economic impacts of the mine’s proposed opening.

“The economic analysis is an independent analysis,” said Georgette Aronow, senior management analyst with the county.

According to Aronow, the extension provides more flexibility.

Officials initially hoped the response to comments on the draft environmental impact report for the mine, a separate document required before supervisors vote on the mine’s reopening, would be complete by this time.

However, the county received thousands of public comments, said Trisha Tillotson, Community Development Agency director.

“Currently, we’re looking at late fall for bringing the EIR back,” she said.

The draft economic study is expected this summer or early fall.

Braiden Chadwick — an attorney for Rise Gold, the company seeking to reopen the mine — said his client supports the economic study.

“These things need to be all brought forth and analyzed,” he said.

However, he’s concerned about the timeline.

Chadwick said he doesn’t want the California Environmental Quality Act process — part of the EIR — to mesh with the economic report.

“The more the economic analysis is delayed, the more the county opens itself to criticism,” he said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com