Officials implore community to enjoy safe holiday

As the country approaches the Fourth of July many residents will enjoy the summer holiday with barbecues, fireworks or water recreation. However, the fun requires a certain amount of moderation, officials say.

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said fireworks are not permitted for individual use. He recommends the professionally produced fireworks display sponsored by the city of Grass Valley at 9:30 p.m July 4 that can be viewed from Highway 49 at the Dorsey Drive overpass.

Josephine Hodges, records coordinator for the Nevada City Police Department, said fireworks use by individuals is also illegal in the town.

In addition, Chief Jim Turner of Nevada County Consolidated Fire, said no individuals may use fireworks in the unincorporated county. It’s also illegal to possess or transport fireworks by any individual.

Mary Eldridge, public information officer for Cal Fire, said even if someone buys a safe and sane fireworks product within California or a neighboring state, it does not mean the fireworks can be used at home if the person lives in a jurisdiction where it’s prohibited.





JULY FOURTH TIPS

Steve Walsh, communications director with the Gold Country region of the Red Cross, advised people against leaving food in the hot sun where it can easily spoil and cause illness. Before preparing any food people should wash their hands thoroughly. For those grilling any items, they should not leave the grill unattended as it may flare up at times. And no grilling should be done indoors of any structure.

Concerning water safety, adults should pay attention to children. Anyone who cannot swim should wear a flotation device to go boating or wading into water. People should also take care to stay well hydrated to avoid any medical issues, but especially to avoid heat exhaustion.

“It’s kind of common sense,” said Walsh. “We want people to be hyper-aware — watch kids, especially considering how hot and dry it’s been recently.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com