Officials explain online fire dashboard at town hall

Firefighters had reached 20% containment on the Jones Fire. Then it dropped to 5%.

The reason, explained sheriff’s Lt. Robert Jakobs, was because the fire had grown.

“This is not uncommon, and you’ll see data like this change. It doesn’t mean the data is wrong,” said Jakobs. “It just means that things are dynamic and constantly changing, so (the Ready Nevada County dashboard) is a good place to come see what those changes are and how they might affect you.”

Jakobs spoke during a Wednesday town hall hosted by YubaNet. It included updates from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, county director of Social Services, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Cal Fire, Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman, and Sheriff Shannan Moon.

The emergency operations coordinator for the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, Jakobs also clarified the difference in meaning between evacuation warnings and mandatory evacuation orders.

He said an area under evacuation warning is considered one the fire could potentially move to in the case of major changes, so residents are advised to pack essentials, keep vehicles fueled, and maintain awareness of the situation as it develops. An evacuation order means the area is under “immediate and imminent threat of fire”, and residents are advised to leave immediately.

About residents waiting for more information about property damage, Jakobs said emergency and law enforcement personnel are currently conducting damage assessments. He said it has been dangerous to conduct these comprehensively as the fire remains active, but information is being compiled at this time and affected areas will be notified.

According to county Director of Social Services Rachel Roos, an independent cooling center is set up at Grass Valley Charter School and will be staffed from noon to 8 p.m. today.

Roos recommended that anyone inclined to offer help donate to the American Red Cross, and said the organization is giving a lot of help in Nevada County.