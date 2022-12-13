Officials: CHP commander dead

Officials confirmed with the Appeal-Democrat on Tuesday that the commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol has died and according to multiple anonymous sources, the commander was involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot that included her husband.

That commander, Julie Harding, was with the California Highway Patrol for 22 years, Brian Wittmer told the Appeal. Wittmer is now the acting commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, he said Tuesday.

Clay County (Tennessee) Sheriff Brandon Boone told the Appeal on Tuesday that Harding was found dead at her home in Clay County on Saturday morning. He confirmed that she had died from “a gunshot wound,” but was not able to confirm if it was the result of a successful suicide attempt or possible homicide. Boone said the investigation into Harding’s death, which was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, was ongoing.

“She was found deceased here in our county,” Boone said. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling her death. The FBI is handling the husband’s death along with the Kentucky State Police.”

Boone said Harding had recently purchased a home in Clay County with her husband, Michael Harding.

According to several sources who wished to remain anonymous due to the seriousness and sensitivity of the situation, Julie Harding allegedly hired a man named Thomas Francis O’Donnell to kill her husband Michael Harding.

A source familiar with the situation said O’Donnell was arrested Friday at the Sacramento International Airport by a law enforcement officer from Kentucky after O’Donnell stepped off of the plane. The Appeal reached out to several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for details related to Julie Harding and the death of her husband Michael Harding.

Some did not respond as of press time and those that did respond gave little information about Julie Harding and the circumstances surrounding both the death of her and her husband. Officials also were unable to confirm if O’Donnell was indeed the person who was allegedly arrested at the Sacramento airport.

After Julie Harding was arrested a few days ago in Tennessee, another source familiar with the situation claimed that she killed herself. An official with the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee confirmed with the Appeal that Harding was booked into the jail on Dec. 8 for “trespass criminal” and then released on Dec. 9. Harding was found dead on Dec. 10.

“It was a successful murder-for-hire deal and the hitman, for a lack of a better term, got pinched and he squawked and he implicated her. They arrested her and she took her own life,” a source claimed.

According to another source and Boone, Harding was under investigation by the FBI for her possible involvement in her husband’s death.

Larry Flowers, a public information officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee, confirmed with the Appeal that there were “two incident reports pertaining to a Julie Harding. The reports are for stalking and criminal trespass.”

Flowers said a “warrant was obtained by MPD, but I believe the Rutherford County (TN) Sheriff’s Office served the warrant and took her into custody.”

When the Appeal reached out to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office over a span of multiple days, the office would not provide more information, saying only that the “Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Julie Harding for misdemeanor criminal trespass,” Lisa Marchesoni with the sheriff’s office said on Monday.

“The warrant was obtained by a civilian. This is the only information we have on this case,” Marchesoni said.

When pressed for more information after more details had come to light on Tuesday, Marchesoni simply stated, “this is all the information from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Wittmer said Tuesday that Harding had recently been “out on injury.” He said the news of Harding’s death was a surprise to others in the department.

“All we were given is that she passed away. … It kind of came to us as a shock to everybody that this was going on. We just did not know,” Wittmer said Tuesday.

Multiple anonymous sources have suggested that Harding had killed herself as a result of the investigations. However, Wittmer, nor any other agency, has been able to confirm that with the Appeal.

“That is stuff we as a department, we do not know or (can) confirm because we are not doing that,” Wittmer said in reference to the circumstances of Harding’s recent death. “We don’t have all that information. We want to know that information as bad as you do. It’s a complete shock to us. I wish we had more information.”

The arrest of Julie Harding

A source familiar with the situation said that Harding was still living in Sacramento, but had flown back to Tennessee.

“When he (Michael Harding) got murdered, she (Julie Harding) got all pissed off supposedly, but we all know it’s a ruse. She found out someone took their dog to caretake it because the husband is dead,” the source said. “She staked the place out and when the lady finally left, she broke in and stole the dog. The lady has it on camera.”

That information was confirmed in an incident report obtained by the Appeal from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

“On Thursday the 13th day of October 2022 at approximately 1613 hours I, Greenup #1136, took a Teleserve report in the MPD Lobby from the complainant and victim, Natasha Davis, who advised that her deceased boyfriend, Michael Harding, widow, Julie Harding, has been harassing her,” the report dated Oct. 13 says. “Davis stated that she filed a report on Monday the 10th day of October 2022 with the Murfreesboro Police Department where Julie criminally trespassed (Report #22-0019773). Davis advised that on the day of this report she noticed that her Netflix account had been hacked into and her accounts were changed. Davis stated that all of her family who had profiles on her Netflix account had been deleted, but her profile. Davis showed me her Netflix account showing only two profiles where one was Natasha’s profile with a monkey picture and the second profile was named Julie with an angry princess picture.

“Davis expressed that she was in fear of Julie because; Michael was shot in the head as his cause of death and is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police, Julie has come into her residence without consent to take Michael’s dog, a pillow was left on Davis’s daughters’ car that Davis had given Michael during their relationship, and now her Netflix account with her information has been hacked. Davis also expressed concern about Julie in regard to these incidences because she is a Captain with the California Highway Patrol.”

Michael Harding goes missing

A source said family members of Michael Harding were notified by a detective that O’Donnell had been arrested at the Sacramento airport on Friday for the possible murder of Harding.

“Heard the next day that Julie (Harding) was arrested for stealing the dog and breaking in,” the source said. “She was going to work another year … and then retire and move to her home in Tennessee. We believe she had a murder for hire on Mike (who was murdered about a month ago). They’ve investigated this for a long time.”

The source said a “Detective Burton with the Kentucky State Police” arrested O’Donnell at the airport. Officials with the Kentucky State Police were not able to provide information about the arrest to the Appeal as of press time.

According to a report from ABC 13 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, authorities were searching for Harding after he went missing. The report said he was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area.

“According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20,” ABC 13 reported on Sept. 23. “A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.”

Weeks later, News Talk 94.1 reported on Oct. 4 that “Harding was found deceased in Cumberland County, Kentucky.”

Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone said that the Kentucky State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, the news station reported.

According to multiple sources, the pair were still married when Michael Harding went missing and was later found dead.