Officers find 14K pot plants, weapons in bust

State authorities on Tuesday destroyed 14,000 illegal pot plants and seized assault weapons after serving a search warrant on a North San Juan property and arresting two people.

Marcos Padilla-Barragan, 24, of Orland; and Pablo Garcia-Ochoa, 35, of Corning, face felony charges in connection to the North San Juan bust, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

Authorities said that before serving the search warrant, they examined records to determine whether a county permit or state license had been obtained. Neither had, and on Tuesday officers descended on the property, finding numerous violations, including pollution and littering near a highway.

“Along with this, several bags of improperly stored fertilizers and bottles of insecticides and pesticides were also discovered, which could have easily been washed into nearby tributaries or consumed by wildlife causing serious harm,” the release states.

Over 14,000 pot plants were eradicated. Additionally, officers seized five firearms, including assault weapons, firearms with altered or no serial numbers, and a stolen handgun, reports state.

Padilla-Barragan faces two counts of planting marijuana, and one count each of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, and receipt of known stolen property, Nevada County Jail reports show.

Garcia-Ochoa faces two counts of planting marijuana, reports state.

Both men remained jailed Wednesday afternoon on $10,000 in bond, jail records state.

