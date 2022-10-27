Officer named to oversee handling of election complaints, voting rights abuses

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Khasigian will serve as the election officer for the Eastern District of California – which includes Nevada County – in support of the department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 general election.

The department said the district election officer is responsible for overseeing the Eastern District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

Along with Khasigian, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott will serve as the national security cyber specialist. Scott will be responsible for preparing for and responding to digital election threats.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted,” U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

The Justice Department’s Election Day Program is intended to deter election fraud and discrimination at the polls. The program also “seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through Election Day,” officials said.

Federal law protects against election-related crimes such as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. Federal law also includes special protections for the rights of voters and ensures that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

“For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law,” officials said.

In his role, Khasigian will direct complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period to the appropriate authorities. Officials said Khasigian will be on duty in the Eastern District while the polls are open. He can be reached by the public at 916-554-2700 or 916-554-2723.

Counties in the Eastern District are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

In addition to efforts by the Department of Justice, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The FBI can be reached by the public in the Eastern District of California at 916-746-7000 or at tips.fbi.gov.

Individuals with complaints related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws can call the Justice Department at 800-253-3931. Complaints also can be submitted at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .