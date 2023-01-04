A theft from a vehicle resulted in two subjects becoming inflicted by gunshot wounds in Grass Valley Wednesday evening when a suspect allegedly shot a victim along French Avenue at Jenkins Street around 5 p.m. That suspect was then later shot by a Grass Valley Police Officer according to officials.
“Grass Valley Police Department responded to the call of a tampering and or theft from a vehicle in the area of the 400 block of French Avenue which is right near where Jenkins Street intersects with it,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.
According to Gammelgard, Grass Valley officers made contact with the victim of the auto theft, who then gave officers the possible location and direction of a suspect.
“We made an area check ultimately locating a male adult in the area who initially did not respond to our commands to come talk to us,” Gammelgard said. “A short time later after he initially disappeared, there were shots fired heard in the area and an individual reported being struck by gunfire.”
According to Gammelgard, “officers then continued to attempt to locate the suspect, which resulted in a foot pursuit and subsequently an officer involved shooting where that individual is believed to have been struck.”
At least one shooting victim was transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital where officers plan to continue the investigation, which is still in its preliminary stages.
Officials do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects and that there is no current threat to the community.
“It is in the very early stages of investigation so as I learn more we’ll keep our community and media partners up to speed.
The condition of potentially up to three subjects injured in the incident, was not available as of press time.
All Grass Valley Police Officers and responding law enforcement partners were all unharmed in the incident according to Gammelgard.
