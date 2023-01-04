A theft from a vehicle resulted in two subjects becoming inflicted by gunshot wounds in Grass Valley Wednesday evening when a suspect allegedly shot a victim along French Avenue at Jenkins Street around 5 p.m. That suspect was then later shot by a Grass Valley Police Officer according to officials.

“Grass Valley Police Department responded to the call of a tampering and or theft from a vehicle in the area of the 400 block of French Avenue which is right near where Jenkins Street intersects with it,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

