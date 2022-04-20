Officer-involved shooting in Yuba County leaves 1 dead
A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man in Yuba County after being dragged by a vehicle that crashed through a fence, reports state.
Ronald Charles Trapp, 34, of Marysville, died around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday after being shot while driving a Honda Accord on Dunning Avenue, south of Hammonton-Smartville Road, in Linda, a news release states.
According to reports, several law enforcement agencies responded to the area after the crash. They secured the scene and gave medical aid to the officer, who’d been dragged by the car.
Officers found the driver, identified as Trapp, unresponsive inside the Accord, the release states.
The Yuba-Sutter Sheriff’s Office Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team and California Department of Justice OIS Investigation Team are investigating the incident, at CHP’s request.
Source: California Highway Patrol
