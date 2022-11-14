facebook tracking pixel Off we go: Veterans Day flight of a lifetime over Nevada County in WW-II C-47 plane | TheUnion.com
Off we go: Veterans Day flight of a lifetime over Nevada County in WW-II C-47 plane

News News |

The Union staff
People donated $200 for a flight around Western Nevada County in honor of Veterans Day Friday and Saturday, from the Nevada County Airport. The plane is a Douglas C-47 Skytrain and was a military transport aircraft developed form the civilian Douglas DC- airliner. The flight proceeds provide aviation scholarships for local youth through the Golden Empire Flying Association. The plane, named Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber, is owned and operated by the Gooney Bird Group, LLC and the home base is Paso Robles Municipal airport. People enjoyed looking at plane outside and went inside the plane Friday afternoon Veterans Day at the airport.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Maria Blix of Grass Valley stepped out of the plane as people got to check out the plane between the flights.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The interior of Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber in between flights from Nevada County Airport.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber is owned and operated by the Gooney Bird Group, LLC and the home base is Paso Robles Municipal airport.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The cockpit of the vintage plane.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The plane's logo.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The C-47 over Grass Valley for a landing on runway 07 at Nevada County Airport coming back from the 45 tour of Western Nevada County.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The World War II vintage C-47 taking off for the the 45 minute tour around Western Nevada County.
Photo: John Hart for The Union
The C-47 on the tarmac at the airport as people took photos of the plane inside and outside.
Photo: John Hart for The Union

 

News
See more

